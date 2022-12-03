5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $595,000

This beautiful farmhouse style home is located just 1.5 miles from Jordan Hare Stadium, Neville Arena and Plainsman Park. This open floor plan works well for entertaining with a kitchen that has a large island, farmhouse sink, beautiful cabinets with a nice walk in pantry that opens up to the dinning room and living room with an exterior door that leads out to the screened in porch. The Sellers have put in a lot of custom updates on their own after they moved in such as custom pull out shelves in the kitchen cabinets, gorgeous plantation shutters throughout the entire house on all windows, they had the back porch screened in and a beautiful stained tongue and groove pine ceiling added in the screened in porch that leads out the extended patio that they added as well with a pergola. They have also changed out the switch plates for the light switches throughout as well. Interior Pictures are coming very soon.