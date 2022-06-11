What's better than a new house? How about a move-in ready, former model home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a 2 car garage and over 3,000 sf of large rooms and high end finishes? On the first floor of this beautiful home you will find a well appointed primary suite, an open floor plan with a nice fireplace, a large kitchen island, and plenty of space for a big dining table too. Upstairs, you will find 4 more bedrooms and a large bonus room for guests or for watching the big game! This quiet location is great for full-time residents or for use as a gameday getaway. From your front door, it is just 1 mile or less to the Stadium, the Arena, Town Creek Park and the Arts District! This home is move-in ready, and includes the refrigerator, washer & dryer, and most window treatments. The private, lush backyard is perfect for watching the sunset or making memories with your favorite people. More pictures coming soon!
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $599,900
