 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $599,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $599,900

What's better than a new house? How about a move-in ready, former model home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a 2 car garage and over 3,000 sf of large rooms and high end finishes? On the first floor of this beautiful home you will find a well appointed primary suite, an open floor plan with a nice fireplace, a large kitchen island, and plenty of space for a big dining table too. Upstairs, you will find 4 more bedrooms and a large bonus room for guests or for watching the big game! This quiet location is great for full-time residents or for use as a gameday getaway. From your front door, it is just 1 mile or less to the Stadium, the Arena, Town Creek Park and the Arts District! This home is move-in ready, and includes the refrigerator, washer & dryer, and most window treatments. The private, lush backyard is perfect for watching the sunset or making memories with your favorite people. More pictures coming soon!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert