Listen to the sounds of Town Creek from the privacy of your home. Situated on a large, tree-covered lot just off Shell Toomer Parkway with Town Creek running along the rear property line, this lovely home has so much to offer. While the sounds and the views might make one think that they were miles from everything, this lovely home is conveniently located five miles from Toomer’s Corner, two miles from I-85, 1/2 a mile from the entrance to Chewalca State Park and across the street from the Shell Toomer Off-Road Bike Path. The first floor of the home has all solid surface flooring, a large kitchen with a new island, new downdraft cooktop and new double convection oven. The home features two large bedrooms that both have seating areas and ensuite bathrooms making it a perfect home for anyone needing two master bedrooms. Upstairs rooms have new carpet and updated baths. To find out about the many additional features and updates, schedule a showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $609,719
