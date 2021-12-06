5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $624,000

Well get ready folks for a house that will knock your socks off. Located in Sugar Creek Estates, you're 5 minutes from Tiger Town, 10 minutes to the Mall, and 10 minutes to the AU campus. This palatious open floor plan has been well taken care of and upgrades galore. Some include: cabinets next to kitchen added; most of the house repainted and new carpet; firepit added to the covered screened porch; new screens throughout the house; new architectural asphalt roof installed in 2018; kitchen upgrades include new appliances and granite countertops, new paint, new wet bar and new dishwasher. The treehouse was added; front yard wall added; rec room has new carpet; new large water heater installed and one of the three HVAC units have been replaced. Sitting on .6 acre of land there is privacy and space to enjoy the Auburn quality of life. Let's don't forget those beautiful 3/4 nail down red oak hardwood flooring. It's something else. Just take a look.