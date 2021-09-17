5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $624,500

The new Augusta Plan features Craftsman Architecture w/open layout, flex spaces & plenty of storage!Entertaining is easy with open layout of Kitchen, Great Room & Dining Room w/french doors to screened porch.Main floor includes Study w/french doors.You'll also find 1st floor Guest BR that includes BA w/zero entry shower.Storage abounds in this plan with lg pantry, storage under stairs & spacious owner's walk in closet.The upper level includes a loft space that could be a study, entertainment room or play area.Three add'l BR with spacious closets and 2 add'l BA complete this floor. Saugahatchee Country Club Social Membership Initiation Fee waived for Buyers. Prices and plans subject to change without notice. Lowder New Homes makes no representation, guaranty or warranty regarding the square footage, exact layout or specifications of the home.Actual specifics are contained in the plans and specifications for construction.