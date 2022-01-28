5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $639,000

Loaded with entertaining features,this REAL LOG HOME, sits on over 2.43 flat acreswithin one of Auburn's exclusive friendly neighborhoods,Guests and family can gather around the huge REAL STONE FIREPLACE in the massive living area or experience the beautiful outdoors on the spacious Covered WRAP PORCHES surrounding three sides of this rustic yet elegant home,Unique features like custom slate flooring in the master and upstairs baths and HOW ABOUT a WINE BARREL COPPER SINK in the large laundry room,Large Bonus/Flex OPEN space upstairs&largest of the bedrooms upstairs has in-suite sitting areaEven a half-court basketball pad outside,OGLETREE ELEM. Chewaclca Park and Nature trails are just down the street,wooded privacy on each side and in the back of the property gives that buffer that is becoming so scarce in the city limits,Seperate APARTMENT above the huge Hobby/Friendly two car garage,REAL LOG CONSTRUCTION!The insulation value is priceless!Whipporwill Estates has no through streets