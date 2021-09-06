Stunning home, fantastic floorplan, sought after location and practically brand new, what else could you ask for in a listing?! The Overlook at Moores Mill combines European Architecture with a hint of modern influence. This home features include an open concept layout, large kitchen island, coffered ceiling in dining room, built in bar and wine cooler, two bedrooms on the main floor (one is the owner’s suite and one is set up as the perfect home office space, with built-in and plantation shutters & private bath). Two additional bedrooms and a HUGE bonus space (or 5th bedroom, your choice) upstairs with two additional full baths. Energy efficient features include spray foam insulation, tankless water heater, stainless steel appliances and much more. Moores Mill Club initiation may be transferable with purchase of home!
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $645,000
