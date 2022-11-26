5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $647,000

Clubview at AU Club is golf course living at its finest. Home features: Gas lantern w/electronic ignition, Pella Aluminum Clad windows, Vaulted beadboard rear porch ceiling, Custom Van Nostrand cabinetry, KitchenAid appliances, Trane HVAC. This new twin home development in Yarborough Farms is close to everything you love about Auburn. 2.3 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium/Auburn Arena. Easy access to shopping, fine dining, recreation & cultural activities. As a member of the AU Golf Club, you’ll play where the Auburn University Golf Teams practice & prepare for SEC & NCAA competition. A long list of neighborhood amenities includes 5-star clubhouse dining, exceptional fitness & workout facilities as well as 2 recreational pools. Clubview’s elegantly designed new homes are constructed exclusively by award-winning, custom-builder, Michael Allen Homes. Each floorplan is designed for easy living, low maintenance & no worries - so there’s more time to do what you like in the town that you love.