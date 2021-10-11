Well get ready folks for a house that will knock your socks off. Located in Sugar Creek Estates, you're 5 minutes from Tiger Town, 10 minutes to the Mall, and 10 minutes to the AU campus. This palatious open floor plan has been well taken care of and upgrades galore. Some include: cabinets next to kitchen added; most of the house repainted and new carpet; firepit added to the covered screened porch; new screens throughout the house; new architectural asphalt roof installed in 2018; kitchen upgrades include new appliances and granite countertops, new paint, new wet bar and new dishwasher. The treehouse was added; front yard wall added; rec room has new carpet; new large water heater installed and one of the three HVAC units have been replaced. Sitting on .6 acre of land there is privacy and space to enjoy the Auburn quality of life. Let's don't forget those beautiful 3/4 nail down red oak hardwood flooring. It's something else. Just take a look.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $649,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Auburn University got plenty of screentime this week as freshman gymnast Suni Lee pushed forward on Dancing With The Stars.
- Updated
“Auburn’s stuck between a rock and a hard place like never, ever before.”
Starting Sunday, Dean Road Kroger won’t be open 24 hours a day; Tiger Town Kroger hours also changing
- Updated
Starting Sunday, Kroger stores in the company’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina, will be changing…
- Updated
“The loudest I’ve ever heard Jordan-Hare Stadium was the Florida game in 2006, when Auburn was its most angry.”
Karmello English, Kaden Cooper and Tyrese McCullough are this week’s O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week candidates are from Central-Phenix City, Opelika and Notasulga.
- Updated
The Associated Press recently reported that the U.S. government declared 23 species extinct, including the ivory-billed woodpecker that once f…
- Updated
BATON ROUGE, La. — You didn’t think Bo Nix was going to go out like that, did you?
- Updated
Auburn’s Rock N’ Roll Sushi, the music-inspired sushi joint at 200 W. Glenn Ave. that opened in the fall of 2015, has closed.
Spud Conway, Caleb Nix and Vinay Singh are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote!
This week's Player of the Week nominees are from Chambers Academy, Central-Phenix City and LaFayette.
U.S. 280 near Lee Road 188 is currently blocked as a result of a multi-car crash near Waverly at about 8:11 p.m. Saturday.