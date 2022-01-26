Transformed. Situated in heart of Auburn, Alabama and less than two miles from Toomer's Corner, this five bedroom, three and a half bath home is located in the desirable Cary Wood Subdivision. This property has gone through a total transformation that required replacing and updating most of the home. The sellers have added new wiring, new plumbing, new cabinets, new fixtures, new paint, new floors, new sheetrock, new appliances, new sod, new landscaping, a new driveway, new sewer line, and a new roof. Information regarding various additional updates will be provided upon request. Schedule a time to see this awesome property today.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $649,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
LEE: Inside Peacock Woodstock, the manifestation of an unprecedented wild ride for Auburn men’s basketball
- Updated
Somebody played Freebird. In another moment, they sang out ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads.’ Then they put their hands up for Bodda Getta.
Watch now: Bruce Pearl and the Auburn men's basketball team pass out pizza to the students in line overnight for the Auburn-Kentucky game
- Updated
The Auburn students braving the cold as they camp out for the Auburn-Kentucky game received a warm surprise Friday night from Bruce Pearl and …
- Updated
Between prepping the section with signs and shakers, plus growing The Jungle into a full-fledged campus organization, it takes a lot behind the scenes to make Auburn’s student section one of the loudest in the country.
- Updated
“You feel like you’re on top of the world,” Wendell Green said. Right now, Wendell, you are.
‘Nothing like it’: Auburn Arena has become the place for high stakes and nervous energy, and the Tigers are embracing it
- Updated
Even the Olympic champion admitted she was going to be a little nervous.
- Updated
Suni Lee and Derrian Gobourne soared on bars, two underclassmen had breakout performances on beam, and the Auburn gymnastics team roared to a win in its home opener. Then Gobourne brought down the house.
- Updated
All of Auburn could be tuned in for Saturday’s men's basketball matchup between the No. 2 Tigers and No. 12 Kentucky at noon on CBS. That includes NBA Hall of Famer and Auburn alum Charles Barkley.
KENDRICK-HOLMES: Here's our plan for covering Auburn and what Bruce Pearl calls 'an everything school'
- Updated
I come here today to either praise you or to challenge you, and also to quote Bruce Pearl.
- Updated
More than 24 hours before tipoff, Auburn students were braving the cold outside the Auburn Arena entrance, ahead of Auburn's showdown with Kentucky.
- Updated
“You feel a lot of pride playing for a program like this and being a part of a school like this.”