5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $650,000

Come and take a look at this house with a fabulous view of the 13th hole at Moores Mill Golf Club. This stunning open floor plan is exactly what you are looking for. Upon entering the house you are greeted by the spacious dining room. Just off the dining room is the large living room with built-in cabinets, large stone surrounding gas log fireplace and stunning view of Moores Mill Golf Course. large kitchen is features plenty of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops a breakfast room and also has views of the Golf course. Another Wonderful feature of this house is the split floor plan featuring the master bedroom on one side of the house and all the others on the opposite. The spacious master features immense natural light, trey ceiling, stone encased gas log fireplace and view of the golf course. The newly updated master bath has split vanities, custom cabinets, free standing soaking tub and a huge walk-in shower.