5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $650,000

Loaded with entertaining features,this REAL LOG HOME, sits on over 2.43 flat acreswithin one of Auburn's exclusive friendly neighborhoods,Guests and family can gather around the REAL STONE FIREPLACE in the massive living area or experience the beautiful outdoors on the spacious WRAP PORCHES that surround three sides of this rustic yet elegant home,Plenty of unique features like custom slate flooring in the master and upstairs baths and how about a WINE BARREL COPPER SINK in the large laundry room,Even a half-court basketball pad outside, Close to everything AUBURN, Chewaclca Park and Nature trails are just down the street,wooded privacy on each side and in the back of the property gives that buffer that is becoming so scarce in the city limits,Schedule a viewing today before it's gone!