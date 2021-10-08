5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $659,200

The Alexandria II Plan by Michael Allen Homes. Pre-engineered hardwood floors, quartz or high end granite, custom cabinets by Van Nostrand, gorgeous lighting, zero entry tiled shower with frameless glass. Efficient basics include spray foam insulation in the attic, tankless hot water heaters, and dual zoned Trane HVAC systems. Zoyzia grass and irrigation included. Michael Allen Homes provides an upscale home that sells itself.