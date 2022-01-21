5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $669,425

New Construction Home in The Club Creek Community of Auburn University Club! Award winning construction will present residents the opportunity to enjoy an unmatched location for stylish custom & semi-custom homes. AU Club is located just minutes from the heart of downtown Auburn & Auburn University, granting residents convenient access to local fine dining, boutique shopping & renowned schools & City of Auburn Tennis. AUC Membership affords residents the opportunity to partake in championship golfing, state of the art fitness, relaxing pool & fine dining ~ contact AUC for initiation fee, membership fees & details. The Elm Plan offers views of the AU Golf Course / 5BR/ 4 BA with Bonus room ! Open Concept, Gourmet Kitchen, Solid Surface Counters, SS app, Designer Finishes, Spacious Covered Porch, Main Floor Master Suite w hardwood floors/lg walk-in closet, double vanities & garden tub and wkin shower, 1 add'l main fl BRw/BA and BR 3, 4, 5 and Bonus upstairs with 2 additional baths!