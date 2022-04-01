 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $675,000

Former Model Home with tons of upgrades throughout! 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms on the main level! 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms with a second living room upstairs. Stunning kitchen with granite & quartz counter tops, reclaimed wood ceiling, tiled backsplash & huge center island & under cabinet lighting. Spacious living room with built in shelves and a gas log fireplace as a focal point. Private master bedroom suite is a true retreat! Master bath features a walk in shower with rain head shower head, double vanities and tub. Awesome game day room complete with TVs & mini frig! Covered back porch & fenced back yard! Showings start FRIDAY @ 2:00 p.m.

