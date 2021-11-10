Transformed. Situated in heart of Auburn, Alabama and less than two miles from Toomer's Corner, this five bedroom, three and a half bath home is located in the desirable Cary Wood Subdivision. This property has gone through a total transformation that required replacing and updating most of the home. The sellers have added new wiring, new plumbing, new cabinets, new fixtures, new paint, new floors, new sheetrock, new appliances, new sod, new landscaping, a new driveway, new sewer line, and a new roof. Information regarding various additional updates will be provided upon request. Schedule a time to see this awesome property today. Photos and video to be updated prior to 11/11/2021 at noon.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $675,000
