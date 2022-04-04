This home is a MUST-SEE. Main floor boasts 11 and 12 foot ceilings. Kitchen with custom Pecky Cypress island, quartzite counter tops, backsplash, and a farmhouse sink. Main level offers open concept kitchen and living with ample natural light, master suite, guest room with en suite bath and a flex room that makes a great office or playroom. Master bath has marble counter tops and tile, free-standing tub and separate shower. Massive master closet. Downstairs has custom built-in bunk beds. Gas fireplace in living room. Comfortable covered deck with wood-burning fireplace that is great for entertaining. Rear-entry extended garage that can hold three cars. Upstairs has three bedrooms and 2 full baths. Custom landscape exterior lighting, tankless water heater, dutch door to flex room, wine fridge, walk-in pantry, irrigation system, the list goes on and on.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $694,000
