 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $698,700

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $698,700

In highly-sought after Grove Hill! 2 pools/playground/fishing pond/picnic pavilion. Fantastic open & split floor plan with abundance of natural light. Dining Room & office with double glass French doors as you enter. Great room has soaring high ceilings with gas fireplace. Large eat-in-kitchen with island & lots of cabinets. Master ensuite & 1 guest BD with full BA on main floor. Large upstairs BDs 3 & 4 have walk-in closets. Huge 5th BD/media room has high ceilings, large closet & 2 walk-in attic storage areas. Ensuite bathroom could easily be added to 5th bedroom-if desired. Bonus room upstairs is perfect for playroom/flex space. Beautifully landscaped w/mature trees for shade. Flat, private & fully-fenced backyard backs up to HOA area-lots of deer as backyard neighbors! Irrigation system & wooden blinds. Meticulously maintained & recently updated LVP, carpet, garbage disposal, front door, 2 of 3 air handlers/condensers replaced '18. Dishwasher & frig replaced '19.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.

LEE: Onward, upward, homeward

LEE: Onward, upward, homeward

It's a schoolday again here are Auburn. The field trip is over. Here at Toomer's Corner, a girl is taking graduation photos.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert