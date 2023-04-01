Georgous all brick double lot home. Houses like this do not come up very often. The lot is just shy of 3 acres with a small creek and mature trees. The house is sitting on 1.3 acres. Ask agent about second lot. Second lot could developed into a pool and guest house, or kept as a privacy buffer. The great room is an open concept with the dining portion being extended to fit a family sized table. The kitchen has European style real wood cabinets, marble counter tops, and a huge island. The master is on the main level and features a zero entry shower, soaking tub, and split dual vanities. There is a spare bedroom and bathroom on the main level. The first floor has no carpet. The three bedrooms upstairs are larger than just about any spare bedrooms you will find. There are two hall closets that could be used for a craft room, office or a walk in closet. The back porch is screened in and overlooks your private lot. There is a large concrete floor work shop located in the crawlspace.