Completely updated on a quiet cul-da-sac lot, 1241 Walker Circle is move-in ready. Features 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths with primary and second bedrooms on main floor. Second bedroom would also be perfect for a home office. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. 5th bedroom would also make a great bonus or game room. Kitchen was recently updated with new cabinets, countertops, plumbing/lighting fixtures, and new stainless appliances. Bathrooms have been updated as well. Hardwoods throughout the main level. Newly painted back deck overlooks lush landscaping in the back yard, and a fire pit for relaxing or entertaining. Home has a generator that powers the AC, hot water heaters, refrigerator, and master bedroom during power outages. 2 new water heaters recently installed. New Rainbird irrigation control panel. 2 new gas fireplaces. 2 new NEST thermostats. Grove Hill neighborhood amenities include 2 pools, clubhouse, green spaces, sidewalks throughout and ponds.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $699,000
