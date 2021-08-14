5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $699,900

The Amelia Plan Transitional elevation features an open layout, flexible spaces & plenty of storage!1st floor contains open layout of Great Room, Kitchen & Dining w/screened gameday porch & outdoor fireplace for easy entertaining.Storage abounds in this plan with large pantry & spacious owner's walk in closet that connects to laundry room.You'll also find a Guest BR & BA on 1st floor.2nd floor includes a loft bonus space.Two add'l BR with spacious closets and another BA complete this floor. Basement includes Media Room w/Kitchenette, 5th BR & 4th BA, Hobby Garage & another outdoor fireplace and covered patio.Saugahatchee Country Club Social Membership Initiation Fee waived for Summerlin Homeowners. Prices and plans subject to change without notice. Lowder New Homes makes no representation, guaranty or warranty regarding the square footage, exact layout or specifications of the home.Actual specifics are contained in the plans and specifications for construction.