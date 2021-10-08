Custom built in 2010, this home is located in the quiet cul-de-sac of Hedgerow Circle in Wrights Mill Estates. With convenient access to I-85, the home is only a short drive from downtown Auburn as well as Tiger Town in Opelika. Primary living spaces are on the main level with the master suite, three other bedrooms, and the other two full bathrooms. A screened-in porch off the great room overlooks Town Creek which runs along the rear edge of the property. The lower level houses a large living space, a half bathroom, a sizable bonus room, as well as the fifth bedroom with a spacious cedar closet. While the attic remains unfinished, there is substantial space to be completed in numerous ways; additionally, plumbing has already been roughed-in. The home also boasts ample storage space with several extra closets throughout the dwelling.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $699,900
