 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $699,900

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $699,900

Completely updated on a quiet cul-da-sac lot, 1241 Walker Circle is move-in ready. Features 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths with primary and second bedrooms on main floor. Second bedroom would also be perfect for a home office. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. 5th bedroom would also make a great bonus or game room. Kitchen was recently updated with new cabinets, countertops, plumbing/lighting fixtures, and new stainless appliances. Bathrooms have been updated as well. Hardwoods throughout the main level. Newly painted back deck overlooks lush landscaping in the back yard, and a fire pit for relaxing or entertaining. Home has a generator that powers the AC, hot water heaters, refrigerator, and master bedroom during power outages. 2 new water heaters recently installed. New Rainbird irrigation control panel. 2 new gas fireplaces. 2 new NEST thermostats. Grove Hill neighborhood amenities include 2 pools, clubhouse, green spaces, sidewalks throughout and ponds.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

These 30 foods can potentially be poisonous to dogs. The list includes things like nutmeg, garlic, cherries, peaches, onions and other everyday foods.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert