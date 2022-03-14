A beautiful house in the most desirable neighborhood in Auburn! This beautiful southern style home has so many unique features to offer. Let’s start off with the kitchen: the beautiful copper farmhouse sink was imported from Mexico and gives a great look and feel to the kitchen. As you move throughout the house into the study, you see two sliding beautiful doors that were imported from Ukraine along with cottage style doors from an old pharmacy in north Alabama from 1890s that leads in the foyer. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet with custom shelving and a built-in safe, a beautiful bathroom with a tiled shower and a deep tub. Upstairs you have three bedrooms and two baths with ample amount of storage space. This is one of the flat lots in the Moore's Mill subdivision that has an amazing front and fenced in backyard with great landscaping with a charming treehouse. Most of the furniture is negotiable, *SELLERS ARE GIVING A PAINT ALLOWANCE*.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $722,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
The City of Opelika responded Wednesday to criticism on social media of an apartment complex planned for the corner of 10th Street and Avenue C.
'We're going to do the best we can': Now that the permitless carry law has passed, sheriff braces for change he fought against
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a new law Thursday that will end the requirement to have a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public. Meanwhi…
Whether you realize it or not, mathematical equations are part of just about every area of your life, from architecture and cooking to tomorrow’s weather forecast.
Fleeing gunman shot dead by bystanders after killing a man and injuring a woman in a Commerce Drive home, police say
A man and woman were shot Monday night in a Commerce Drive residence, Auburn Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart reported, and another man…
"I will only vote for a lottery/gambling bill IF the proceeds go to the Pre-K and the Post-Secondary scholarships like they do in Georgia."
The Opelika Police Department seeks help from local residents to identify three suspects involved in the investigation of a burglary on Stoney…
The Opelika Police Department is investigating a third degree theft of property it says occurred at Angel’s Antiques, 900 Columbus Parkway.
Auburn’s dancing down South.
TAMPA, Fla. — There were two main topics of discussion on this particular flight out of Atlanta: There are storms in Tampa holding up takeoff, and Florida and A&M are in overtime.
Moscow had been alerted of our presence in the hotel. “The Russians wouldn’t intentionally bomb a hotel filled with journalists, would they?” we wondered.