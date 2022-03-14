5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $722,400

A beautiful house in the most desirable neighborhood in Auburn! This beautiful southern style home has so many unique features to offer. Let’s start off with the kitchen: the beautiful copper farmhouse sink was imported from Mexico and gives a great look and feel to the kitchen. As you move throughout the house into the study, you see two sliding beautiful doors that were imported from Ukraine along with cottage style doors from an old pharmacy in north Alabama from 1890s that leads in the foyer. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet with custom shelving and a built-in safe, a beautiful bathroom with a tiled shower and a deep tub. Upstairs you have three bedrooms and two baths with ample amount of storage space. This is one of the flat lots in the Moore's Mill subdivision that has an amazing front and fenced in backyard with great landscaping with a charming treehouse. Most of the furniture is negotiable, *SELLERS ARE GIVING A PAINT ALLOWANCE*.