5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $724,999

Highly-sought after Grove Hill neighborhood! 2 pools/playground/fishing pond/picnic pavilion. Fantastic open & split floor plan with abundance of natural light. Dining Room & office with double glass French doors as you enter. Great room has soaring high ceilings with gas fireplace. Large eat-in-kitchen with island & lots of cabinets. Master ensuite & 1 guest BD with full BA on main floor. Large upstairs BDs 3 & 4 have walk-in closets. Huge 5th BD/media room has high ceilings, large closet & 2 walk-in attic storage areas. Ensuite bathroom could easily be added to 5th bedroom-if desired. Bonus room upstairs is perfect for playroom/flex space. Beautifully landscaped w/mature trees for shade. Flat, private & fully-fenced backyard backs up to HOA area-lots of deer as backyard neighbors! Irrigation system & wooden blinds. Meticulously maintained & recently updated LVP, carpet, garbage disposal, front door, 2 of 3 air handlers/condensers replaced '18. Dishwasher & frig replaced '19.