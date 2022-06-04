Like new--completed in Nov 2021--and located on one of the most desirable Brentwood lots. The front porch opens to a spacious foyer with the formal dining room to the right, which connects to the kitchen via a butlers pantry. Enjoy the unobstructed view from the foyer to the screened back porch & the yard afforded by a wall of windows in the living room. The living room features a gas fireplace and is open to the kitchen. A large waterfall island with seating and a breakfast room with windows across the width of the space allow for maximum seating. Three bedrooms are located on the main floor. The master suite spans from the back of the home to the front. The bath has double vanities, a walk-in shower, soaking tub, & expansive closet. The two additional main-floor bedrooms share a bath with double sinks. The laundry is located off the garage, and a half bath serves the common areas. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms & 2 baths, along with a bonus area. No carpet.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $742,000
At least six members of the Alabama Legislature lost to primary challengers on Tuesday, according to unofficial returns, and several races are yet to be decided. Republican Sen. Tom Whatley of Auburn is trailing challenger Jay Hovey by four votes, according to unofficial returns. Provisional ballots will be counted next week. In the House of Representatives, Rep. Will Dismukes of Prattville lost to challenger Jerry Starnes. His defeat came after a series of political and legal troubles. Republican Reps. Joe Faust of Fairhope, Dickie Drake of Leeds, Tommy Hanes of Bryant, Proncey Robertson of Mount Hope and Democratic Rep. Ralph Howard of Greensboro also lost to primary challengers.