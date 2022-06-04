 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $742,000

Like new--completed in Nov 2021--and located on one of the most desirable Brentwood lots. The front porch opens to a spacious foyer with the formal dining room to the right, which connects to the kitchen via a butlers pantry. Enjoy the unobstructed view from the foyer to the screened back porch & the yard afforded by a wall of windows in the living room. The living room features a gas fireplace and is open to the kitchen. A large waterfall island with seating and a breakfast room with windows across the width of the space allow for maximum seating. Three bedrooms are located on the main floor. The master suite spans from the back of the home to the front. The bath has double vanities, a walk-in shower, soaking tub, & expansive closet. The two additional main-floor bedrooms share a bath with double sinks. The laundry is located off the garage, and a half bath serves the common areas. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms & 2 baths, along with a bonus area. No carpet.

