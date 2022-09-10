5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $749,000

New Construction from The Worthy Group in one of Auburn's newest and most desirable neighborhoods, Bridgewater at Cary Creek. 3272 sq ft, 5 bedroom, 4 bath home. Master, guest bedroom and 2 baths downstairs. 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. Wood flooring throughout the home, with tile in the bathrooms and laundry. Wood shelving in the Master Closet and Pantry. Spacious Great Room with natural light and open to kitchen. Quartz countertops and tile. Pricing, floor plan and finishes subject to change at builder's discretion without any notice. Projected completion - January 2023