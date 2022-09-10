New Construction from The Worthy Group in one of Auburn's newest and most desirable neighborhoods, Bridgewater at Cary Creek. 3272 sq ft, 5 bedroom, 4 bath home. Master, guest bedroom and 2 baths downstairs. 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. Wood flooring throughout the home, with tile in the bathrooms and laundry. Wood shelving in the Master Closet and Pantry. Spacious Great Room with natural light and open to kitchen. Quartz countertops and tile. Pricing, floor plan and finishes subject to change at builder's discretion without any notice. Projected completion - January 2023
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $749,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The struggle is real.
Recently, a local online message board posed a question to residents of Opelika and Auburn. “Which do you think will open first,” the poster a…
For those who are wondering, yes, Buc-ee’s is coming soon to Auburn, but no, it won’t be this year.
From Judy to James, here's a look back at the most popular monikers given to babies from 1946 to 1964.
Not everyone learns the same. The VARK model identifies four types of learners: visual, auditory, read and write and kinesthetic.
If we've missed a schedule change, please let us know!
The Auburn police department arrested three men on felony warrants charging each with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.
Dr. Njideka Obiekwe made history on Aug. 17 when she became the first physician at East Alabama Medical Center to perform 1,000 robot-assisted…
AJ Wallace, AJ Harris and Ryan Dearing are this week’s O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Player of the Week nominees are from Beauregard, Central-Phenix City and Lee-Scott.
Grades from Auburn's 42-16 win over Mercer: