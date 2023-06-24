Fantastic builder custom home with many upgrades, must-see, 5 beds and 3.5 baths with home office and Gym, main floor has master, second bedroom, home office and gym and 3 bedrooms upstairs with Jack and Jill bathroom, open concept home. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout the house NO CARPETS inside. Spray form insulations in attic area for energy saving, heavy crown molding and wainscoting throughout home, upgraded lighting fixtures. Quartz countertops and custom cabinetry in kitchen and all bathrooms. Kitchen features a large island with lots of storage. Large rear covered back porch that overlooks an well maintained in-ground pool. Natural light fills the great room, kitchen and dining room. Lot backs up to an access road and neighborhood pond. Tesla charger installed in the garage. Sqft need to be verified by purchasers if needed. Showings are available for Qualified Buyers only.