5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $749,900

COMING SOON. SHOWINGS BEGIN 3/30 @ 3:30 pm! TEXT FOR APPT. Gorgeous, upscale custom-built home by Toland. Located in highly-sought after East Lake neighborhood just down the street from pool/clubhouse. Full of upgrades including soaring ceilings, mahogany door, crown molding & custom cabinetry. Perfect for entertaining. Open floor plan flows nicely into spacious covered back porch. Gourmet chef’s dream kitchen with gas cooktop, double oven & huge island overlooking Great Room & stone fireplace with gas. Beautiful hardwoods. Luxurious primary retreat with stunning bath & oversized jacuzzi tub. 1 guest BD/BA on main ideal for guests or nursery. 4 large BDs upstairs. 5th BD is perfect flex space for gym, home school office, teen retreat or media room. Beautifully flat & private landscaped backyard with mature perennials & trees for shade. Exterior features stone, Ashlar rock & real cedar trim.