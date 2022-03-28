 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $749,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $749,900

COMING SOON. SHOWINGS BEGIN 3/30 @ 3:30 pm! TEXT FOR APPT. Gorgeous, upscale custom-built home by Toland. Located in highly-sought after East Lake neighborhood just down the street from pool/clubhouse. Full of upgrades including soaring ceilings, mahogany door, crown molding & custom cabinetry. Perfect for entertaining. Open floor plan flows nicely into spacious covered back porch. Gourmet chef’s dream kitchen with gas cooktop, double oven & huge island overlooking Great Room & stone fireplace with gas. Beautiful hardwoods. Luxurious primary retreat with stunning bath & oversized jacuzzi tub. 1 guest BD/BA on main ideal for guests or nursery. 4 large BDs upstairs. 5th BD is perfect flex space for gym, home school office, teen retreat or media room. Beautifully flat & private landscaped backyard with mature perennials & trees for shade. Exterior features stone, Ashlar rock & real cedar trim.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

These 30 foods can potentially be poisonous to dogs. The list includes things like nutmeg, garlic, cherries, peaches, onions and other everyday foods.

LEE: Onward, upward, homeward

LEE: Onward, upward, homeward

It's a schoolday again here are Auburn. The field trip is over. Here at Toomer's Corner, a girl is taking graduation photos.

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert