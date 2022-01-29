5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $754,500

The Charlotte Plan features Cottage Architecture w/open layout, flex spaces & plenty of storage! Entertaining is easy with open layout of Kitchen, Great Room & Dining Room w/french doors to screened porch. Main floor includes Study w/pocket french doors, & a Guest BR that includes BA w/zero entry shower. Storage abounds in this plan with lg pantry, morning kitchen, spacious owner's walk in closet & a Hobby Garage. The upper level includes a loft space w/built in desk that could be a study, entertainment room or play area. Three add'l BR with spacious closets and 2 add'l BA complete this floor. With use of preferred lender, buyer may receive up to $4,000 in closing costs on the purchase of their new home in Summerlin! Prices and plans subject to change without notice Lowder New Homes makes no representation, guaranty or warranty regarding the square footage, exact layout or specifications of the home. Actual specifics are contained in the plans and specifications for construction.