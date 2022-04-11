Beautiful home in the heart of Moores Mill! Large .57 acre wooded lot, with low maintenance lawn care. Huge fenced in back yard with covered back porch! Inside you will find 4 of the bedrooms all on the first level. 1 additional bedroom has been added to the second floor. This room has been used in the past as a personal gym, but you can use the space as a bonus room if you wish. Hardwood floors throughout most of the first floor. Off of the living, the spacious master bedroom leads into the master bath that boasts TWO large closets and a jacuzzi tub! In the kitchen you will find the large island with plenty of custom cabinets and lots of counter space for your cooking needs. There is a gorgeous sitting room just off of the formal dinning. In the crawl space, the current owners added additional concrete for more easy accessible storage space. The pictures do not do this home justice. Come see it for yourself!
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $762,500
