*MOVE IN READY NOVEMBER 2021* Rare opportunity to live on 3 acres inside Auburn City Limits! Move-in Ready in November! The Pruett is a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home that spans 3007 sqft. The inviting front porch of this home leads you into the foyer and dining area which is open to both the kitchen and great room. The great room includes a ventless gas log fireplace finished off with a cedar mantle and shiplap. The open concept kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash and quartz countertops. Off of the kitchen is the private master suite which includes a large walk in closet, two vanities, soaking tub and tiled shower. The main level is finished off with three bedrooms, a spacious utility room, walk-in pantry, powder bath and mudroom. The second level features a bonus room, which could serve as a fifth bedroom, and a full bath.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $766,942
Related to this story
Most Popular
Caleb Nix, Jo Jo Hendrix and Tate McKelvey are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
Vote for this week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week!
- Updated
Gold medalist freshman Suni Lee joins returning stars Derrian Gobourne and Drew Watson when Auburn gymnastics opens its 2021 season Jan. 7.
- Updated
Kickoff is coming for Auburn football, ready or not. Fans should make sure they’re ready to watch.
- Updated
After 34 years, Sofy Copy in Magnolia Plaza shut its doors for the last time on Tuesday.
- Updated
Meet Suni Lee, the Auburn Tiger. For her, it’s bigger than gymnastics.
Lee County Schools reports more than 400 COVID cases in a week; Auburn and Opelika schools hold steady
- Updated
COVID-19 cases are rising in public schools throughout the state, according to the latest update on Friday from the Alabama Department of Publ…
- Updated
Records were broken over the weekend, but they were not the good kind.
- Updated
After jumping from 71 to 80 hospitalizations on Thursday and again tying the high for the summer peak, EAMC’s COVID patient count increased by 11 more patients on Friday to hit 91. That’s 20 more COVID patients in two days, or an increase of 28%.
-
- 2 min to read
Salty, cured prosciutto, acidity from the balsamic reduction, creaminess from the mozzarella and freshness from the arugula – what’s not to love about this Naan pizza?