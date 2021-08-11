The house was built to entertain. It sits on 4.26 acres and gives you a private feel in a secluded neighborhood while only being minutes away from the heart of Auburn. With 836 square feet two-story living room and plenty of light everywhere, this house is truly one of a kind. Walk out to your salt water heated pool that can be used nine out of 12 months a year and relax next to the palms. Enjoy your year-round vacation at home!
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $767,000
