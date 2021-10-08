5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $768,800

*MOVE IN READY NOVEMBER 2021* Rare opportunity to live on 3 acres inside Auburn City Limits! Move-in Ready in November! The Pruett is a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home that spans 3007 sqft. The inviting front porch of this home leads you into the foyer and dining area which is open to both the kitchen and great room. The great room includes a ventless gas log fireplace finished off with a cedar mantle and shiplap. The open concept kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash and quartz countertops. Off of the kitchen is the private master suite which includes a large walk in closet, two vanities, soaking tub and tiled shower. The main level is finished off with three bedrooms, a spacious utility room, walk-in pantry, powder bath and mudroom. The second level features a bonus room, which could serve as a fifth bedroom, and a full bath.