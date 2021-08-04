5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $774,900

Imagine sipping juleps on your front porch and waving to your neighbors as they go by on the sidewalk. Just beyond the sidewalk is Moore's Mill Green #2 so it's fun to watch the golfers as they play through. For a little more privacy you could retreat to your screened porch in the back with your exquisite garden all around you. This 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bath with huge bonus room and finished daylight basement gives you so many options. You could have a theater room and a mother in law suite. You could have a teen hang out and play room. Plantation shutters throughout. You have to see it to believe it. Oh! And don't miss the storage room/workshop in the back of the garage. You can walk through to the garage from there.