5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $775,000

This fabulous house in the sought after East lake Subdivision is ready to be your new home. The detail and craftsmanship in this house leaves nothing to be desired. From the large archways to the fabulous stone fireplace in the breakfast room. Upon entering the house, you are greeted by a vast dining room with coffered ceiling and entry to the living room. The living room features high ceilings, immense natural light, gas log fireplace and is open to the kitchen. The gourmet style kitchen is absolutely stunning and features a large island with enough seating room for 4, a gas cooktop, double ovens, 2 sinks, a beverage cooler, ice maker and amazing custom cabinets. Just off the kitchen is an office that could also be used as a bedroom. It is also accompanied by a full bathroom for the office or for guest use. The master boasts a trey ceiling and natural light. The master bath has a large soaking tub, walk-in shower, massive double vanity and a large walk-in closet with custom cabinets.