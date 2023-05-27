Elevate your lifestyle and fall in love with RidgeCrest Homes Chatham Floorplan. The Chatham floorplan features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms plus a loft area is one of the many features of this home. This home is situated on a cul-de-sac, 0.33acre lot in sought-after Asheton Lakes SD. Large gameday porch designed to accommodate family and friends. Owner's suite infuses an airy clean design with custom accent wall. Bright, white kitchen with accents of gray and stainless appliances are timeless. Conveniently located near Hwy 280, Auburn University, schools and tons of shopping. Upgraded laundry room with sink, Irrigation system, gutters, and tankless water heater are included design selections.