5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $784,900

Privacy within the Auburn City Limits! This rare find is a 5BD/3.5BA home on 3.0 wooded acres, located just minutes from Auburn University as well as restaurants/shops at Moores Mill/Ogletree and Tiger Town. Beautifully updated home with hardwood floors throughout. Huge master suite with tray ceiling, bay window and en suite bathroom. The den has a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceiling w/ skylights. New appliances and large breakfast area w/ bay window in the kitchen. The 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor are large and roomy. Oversized windows throughout the home provide amazing views from every room. The home has incredible outdoor space which includes a front porch sitting area, private decks for two of the bedrooms and a huge back deck which can be used for enjoying time with family, entertaining or just quietly enjoying wildlife. Climate controlled attic space is great for storage. HVAC units replaced in 2019. The seller is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.