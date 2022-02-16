A true rare find in Auburn - just under 5,000 SF - primary living on main level plus approx 2.2 acres; The wide plank soft pine hardwood floors are a must see; Amazing views from every window; Full walk-out basement with a kitchen (just needs an oven/stove to make it complete), full bath, bedroom, massive heated and cooled storage room, second washer/dryer hook-up and covered patio with wood burning fireplace. Main level has 4 bedrooms, guest bath has a shower AND shower/tub combo open to 2 bedrooms and hall; large great room with cathedral ceiling; spacious kitchen with large butcher block island, sunroom and screened in porch. This home has raised four boys with lots of family and friends coming and going and even had its own wiffle ball field for a couple summers. If you are looking for space to breath yet close to everything Auburn you don't want to miss this home. Central vac system. Beautiful lot with lots of privacy. Seller is a licensed Realtor state of AL.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $789,000
