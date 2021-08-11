 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $795,000

Gorgeous 5 bedroom/5 bathroom house on a large 1.3 acre lot. You enter the house through a solid wood front door with leaded glass transom greeting you to a dramatic 2 story foyer with twenty foot ceilings, magnificent crystal chandelier, marble floors and a formal staircase to upstairs. To the right you have a living room with heavy crown molding and plantation shutter. Off the living room is a spacious formal dining room with a glass transom, heavy crown molding and a gorgeous view of the lake. The large kitchens open layout features an island, granite countertops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and an ice maker. The kitchen is connected to living living room and it opens up to the breakfast room and a large sun room with views of the lake. The den off the sun room features a massive antique mantle, marble wood burning fireplace, Cherrywood walls, custom built-ins and view of the lake. There is also a study on the right as upon entering the house which has access

