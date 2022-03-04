5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $799,000

Welcome to this stunning home located in the sought-after Grove Hill neighborhood! This home sits perfectly on a quiet 5.23 acres. The home boast 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and a half bath. The most beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout the entire home. On the main level, you’ll find the chef’s kitchen, elegant dining room boasting a large breakfast space, the cozy living room, and the spacious master suite. On the second level, you’ll find 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a bonus space. At the top level, you’ll find the 5th bedroom and bonus room. The grand front porch is ready for you to relax on after a long day. The back deck is perfect for entertaining a large crowd or sitting and walking the wildlife in the woods. There is a 2 car garage with a 3rd bay that could easily be converted back into a full garage!