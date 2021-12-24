 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $799,000

Custom built in 2003, this immaculately maintained home is one of a kind. Boasting huge windows, and over a 1.5 acre lake lot, this 5 bedroom 3.5 bath has amazing views from just about every room. The home has 4136sqft of heated living space, a 3 car garage, and a 250sqft walk-in basement. If you are looking for privacy inside a well established neighborhood, this is it. You will love the amount of natural light high ceilings as you walk into the foyer. The spiraling staircase adds to the custom feel of the home.

