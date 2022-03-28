5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $800,000

This must see stunning house is full of custom work from front to back. Upon entering through the double hung arched wooden door way you are greeted by a foyer with shiplap on the ceiling and wall and opens up into the large dining room and living room. The Dining room features 10ft ceiling and large windows allowing for plenty of natural light. The living room features a soaring vaulted ceiling, gas log fireplace, a wall of all 8ft windows viewing the backyard and it is open to the kitchen. The kitchen boasts a large island with enough seating for six, custom cabinets, marble countertops, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook. Just off the kitchen is the half bathroom as well as the pantry and mud room with bench seating. The master suite is extremely spacious with large windows viewing the backyard, a double vanity, large soaking tub and a large walk-in shower. The closet has all custom shelving as well as cabinets and accesses the laundry room.