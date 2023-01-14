5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $800,000

Introducing the exquisite Augusta plan nestled in the Summerlin subdivision. Located conveniently in between Moores Mill and Saugahatchee Country Clubs. Open Concept with high ceilings & endless room for entertainment. Master & guest bedroom featuring a full bath and walk-in shower on the main! Chefs dream kitchen with endless space/storage, gas cooking, butlers pantry. Custom Lutron (app controlled) shades across the back windows, ADT Security system, massive custom master closet. Catch a game on the TV above the woodburning fireplace off the covered back patio and let the gathering overflow to the extended patio. There's absolutely no shortage of room for entertainment.