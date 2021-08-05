5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $824,500

This Sullivan plan Cottage Elevation in the Manors of Summerlin.This popular plan includes the owner's suite+2 BR+Flex/Office/BR and 3.5 BA on main floor, along with plenty of living/entertaining space!We've added A Bonus Room, BR & BA on 2nd floor.The open layout of Kitchen w/large island, Casual Dining, Great Room, Walk-in Pantry & Morning Kitchen are thoughtful features for a modern lifestyle.French doors onto the Screened Porch create Outdoor Living perfect for entertaining.Study/Office/BR with french doors.Owner’s Suite includes spacious WI Closet, frameless glass shower w/bench & Soaking Tub.BR 2 includes en suite bath for guests.BR 3 includes en suite BA with zero entry shower. Prices and plans subject to change without notice. Lowder New Homes makes no representation, guaranty or warranty regarding the square footage, exact layout or specifications of the home. Actual specifics are contained in the plans and specifications for construction.