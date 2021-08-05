This Sullivan plan Cottage Elevation in the Manors of Summerlin.This popular plan includes the owner's suite+2 BR+Flex/Office/BR and 3.5 BA on main floor, along with plenty of living/entertaining space!We've added A Bonus Room, BR & BA on 2nd floor.The open layout of Kitchen w/large island, Casual Dining, Great Room, Walk-in Pantry & Morning Kitchen are thoughtful features for a modern lifestyle.French doors onto the Screened Porch create Outdoor Living perfect for entertaining.Study/Office/BR with french doors.Owner’s Suite includes spacious WI Closet, frameless glass shower w/bench & Soaking Tub.BR 2 includes en suite bath for guests.BR 3 includes en suite BA with zero entry shower. Prices and plans subject to change without notice. Lowder New Homes makes no representation, guaranty or warranty regarding the square footage, exact layout or specifications of the home. Actual specifics are contained in the plans and specifications for construction.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $824,500
Sunisa Lee’s next stop after the Olympics is Auburn University.
‘This is pure politics’: Dozens turn out to Auburn board of education meeting to protest unanimously approved mask requirement
Before the vote to requirement students to wear masks within Auburn City Schools at the beginning of the school year was even passed, the mult…
An Opelika man caught something he didn’t expect when he went fishing at his regular spot Monday: a 5-foot long pregnant watersnake.
Letter to the editor: Auburn University's head football coach Bryan Harsin is right about vaccinations
"Right on, Coach!" says a reader.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb at EAMC; Mobile hospital has highest number of COVID-19 patients
Hospitalizations of patients with confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 continue to climb at East Alabama Health, which includes East Alabama M…
Students and faculty coming back to Auburn this fall will be required to wear masks on campus, according to a statement from the university on Monday.
The trial for a man charged with murder began Tuesday after a fatal shooting claimed the lives of two men in Opelika in 2017.
Auburn signee Sunisa Lee is an Olympic champion, putting to action a gold-medal plan by her club coach Jess Graba and her college coach Jeff Graba.
Watch now: The Auburn gymnastics team rolls Toomer's Corner to celebrate Sunisa Lee's gold medal at the Olympics
The Auburn gymnastics team took to Toomer's Corner on Thursday night to celebrate Sunisa Lee's win at the Olympics.
Over 260 manufacturing jobs could come to Opelika as city council expects to vote on project agreement
If approved, the agreement and creation of the facility is expected to bring over 260 jobs to the area with an initial capital investment of $130 million.