5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $825,000

Custom Brick Home built within the City Limits of Auburn. 5 Bedroom 3 Bath, on 4+ Acres . Built in 2020 , this home is like new and offers lots of privacy. The front door opens to a large foyer, large Dining room off the foyer, open house concept, Kitchen has granite counter tops and breakfast nook, living room has gorgeous stone fireplace with built in cabinets. Owner Bedroom located on the main floor with large Closet. A 2nd Bedroom is also on the main floor, all Wood flooring on Main Floor. 3 additional Spacious Bedrooms, a Bathroom all carpeted, located on 2nd floor. Enjoy outside living with a covered porch, Stone floor and 2nd gas burning fireplace. A Must See.