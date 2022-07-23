5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $830,000

Extraordinary 5 BR/4 BA 3253 Square foot home in East Lake subdivision with four bedrooms on main level. Dining room features a tray ceiling and a pretty chandelier. A coffered ceiling accents the living room with a stone-surround gas fireplace that opens to the dream kitchen with expansive quartz countertops, soft close Vannostrand cabinets, dual built-in spice racks, gas cooktop and an adjacent breakfast nook. The master bedroom features a wall of windows for a glorious view of the backyard with a door to the patio. The master bathroom has separate his/her sinks, a garden tub, a private toilet, oversized tile shower and built-ins for linen storage along with a large closet. 2 Bedrooms share a bath with dual sinks and a tiled tub/ shower. A super mud room has both cabinets and a hanging area and a large laundry room has dual sinks and ample cabinets. The upstairs bonus room could be a 5th bedroom, a studio or recreation area & is complete with bathroom with tiled tub/shower.