5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $833,000

This custom-built 5BR/5Bath home is situated on 3.03 acres full of wildlife and natural beauty. The open-concept floor plan and natural light will catch your eye as you enter. The kitchen, perfect for a chef, has a 5 burner gas range, double oven, built-in microwave, and oversized island. The Master bedroom is tucked perfectly on the back side of the home. It also features cedar beams in the cathedral ceiling, an exterior door to the porch, and a custom barn door. The luxurious master en suite has an oversized shower and large soaking tub, and connects to the master closet and laundry for convenience. The main level also has a secondary bedroom with a hallway bathroom. Upstairs has 3 more bedrooms, each with a private en suite. The outdoor entertainment space is unbeatable, with a cathedral porch ceiling and soaring brick fireplace. You'll never want to leave this home.