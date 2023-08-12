This beautiful New Construction from The Worthy Group located in one of Auburn's newest and most desirable neighborhoods, Bridgewater at Cary Creek is a must-see. This functional floor plan is Approx. 3600 sq ft, with 5 bedrooms and 4 baths. Primary and guest bedroom, 2 baths on main level. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on 2nd level. Wood flooring throughout the home, with tile in the bathrooms and laundry. Wood shelving in the spacious master closet and pantry. Quartz countertops and custom cabinetry in the bathrooms, kitchen and laundry. Naturally lit open floor plan with the Great open to kitchen. Price, floor plan and finishes subject to change at builder's discretion without any notice. Projected completion - September 2023.
5 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $849,000
