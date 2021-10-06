5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $849,900

Exquisite custom built home in sought after White Oaks! This 5 bedroom 4 full bath w/ 3 car garage home has it ALL! Situated on a beautifully landscaped PRIVATE lot. The spacious main living area has been tastefully updated! Beautiful coffered ceiling in living room. Gracious eat-in kitchen w/ ample cabinet space for added storage. Large kitchen island for added seating.Main level includes more living area w/ dining room, spacious office & sunroom w/ fireplace. Also guest bedroom w/ full bath including beautiful fixtures & custom brick flooring. Master ensuite on main level w/ AMPLE space..Including HUGE master bath w/ double custom vanities, LARGE soaking tub & HUGE shower, adjoining master closet & laundry room! Upstairs has 3 spacious bedrooms & 2 full baths.One bedroom is so large it could double as an added bonus room. Sonos system in all main living area. BRAND NEW ROOF, NEW LANDSCAPE LIGHTING & NEW INSIDE UNIT HVAC SYSTEM! This home has been WELL CARED for on the inside & out!